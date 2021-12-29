Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Abigail Fedoruk, 24years. Abigail was last seen in the Southward, downtown district on December 27, 2021.

Abigail is described as a white female, 5’2″, 110lbs, thin build with light brown hair and hazel eyes. Abigail was last seen wearing a pair of running shoes, black pants and a red and navy jacket.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.