THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Brennan Joseph, a 25-year-old male.

Brennan was last seen in the area of Francis St W on December 9, 2021 and reported to police as missing on today’s date.

Brennan is described as a white male, 5’9″, 156lbs, with a muscular build. Brennan has brown hair and brown eyes with a crown tattoo over his right eye.

Brennan was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and a pair of black and yellow running shoes.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.