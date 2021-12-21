Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Sarah Wesley, a 32-year-old female. Sarah was last seen in the East End area on December 20, 2021.

Sarah is described as an Indigenous female, 5’8″, 200lbs. Sarah has long straight black hair and brown eyes. Sarah was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white sweater, black pants and a grey and black toque.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.