THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Nelson CAMARA, a 42-year-old male.

Family last had contact with Nelson during a mid-November evening in the 1200 block of Regina Avenue. They have become increasingly concerned for his welfare and as a result have formally reported him as a missing person to the Thunder Bay Police Service.

Nelson is described as a White male standing about 5’10” tall with a medium build. He has brown eyes, a shaved head, and a beard. Clothing descriptors are unavailable at this time.

If you have any information that could assist please call police at 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.