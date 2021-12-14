SIOUX LOOKOUT – MISSING – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting assistance from the public in locating Lauretta ANDERSON, a 26-year-old female from Sioux Lookout.

Lauretta was reported missing on December 13, 2021, after failing to return to her residence.

She is described as First Nations female, 5’8″ with a slight build and long, straight brown / dyed blonde hair. She was last seen on December 9, 2021, in Sioux Lookout.

Police and family are concerned for her safety. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).