Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Robert BUNDY, 32.

Robert was last heard from on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and formally reported as a missing person on Saturday, Dec. 11. He was known to frequent the area of the Canada Games Complex in the 400 block of Winnipeg Avenue.

Robert is described as a White male standing about 6’4” with a slim build. He has long and curly brown hair, a long beard, and brown eyes.

Clothing descriptors are unavailable at this time.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.