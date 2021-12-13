THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Jenna SMITH, a 15-year-old female.

Jenna was last seen in the 500-block area of Arthur Street West at about 1 am on Sunday, December 12. 2021.

Jenna Smith is described as an Indigenous female standing about 5’5” tall with a thin build.

She has long and straight black hair, and brown eyes. She sometimes wears grey contact lenses.

She was last seen wearing a green Nike brand sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200. You can also submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.