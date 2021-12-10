Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Bonnie Aggamaway aka Bonnie McCready. Bonnie was last seen on December 9, 2021 at approximately 3:48 pm and heard from again at 11:50 pm.

Bonnie is described as Indigenous, 5′ 3″ tall, 128lbs with a thin build, dark shoulder length curly hair and dark brown eyes with a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, black pants and a brown bag.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Bonnie Aggamaway aka Bonnie McCready is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 1-807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.