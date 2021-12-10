Thunder Bay – POLICE are renewing their call for assistance from the public in a missing person case.

Kari PENNA, a 41-year-old male was last in communication with his family on November 25th and they reported him as missing on December 3rd.

Police think that he may be frequenting an area around the Trowbridge Falls, Cascades Falls and Shuniah Mines Trails. They are asking members of the mountain bike club as well as walkers and skiers in the area to keep an eye out.

Kari is described as a White male standing 6’2” tall with a thin build. He has short blond hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing mostly black clothing, but no further clothing descriptors are available at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Kari, or have witnessed a camp site in the Trowbridge or Cascades areas, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.