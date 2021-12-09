Instead of focusing on life’s circumstances, Sean Frimpong had a vision of what life could be like. Inspired by his own vision, he knew it was possible to make millions even without a formal education. When an injury caused him to lose his college scholarship, forcing him to drop out of school, Sean had to find a new way to make money. Through investing and e-commerce, Sean Frimpong learned to make millions and see opportunity everywhere he looks.

Growing up, his father moved his family to the US from England when Sean was 10 years old. They may not have had much, but his father raised the children right. Sean’s most devastating life experience came when he lost his mother. Seeing how hard his father worked to take care of his two siblings and him, Sean wanted to give back and live the life he knew was possible. With the last $500 he had, his brother taught him how to invest. When he multiplied his net worth tenfold in a month, Sean knew nothing was impossible. As he expanded into small business ventures and e-commerce, Sean became a 6-figure serial entrepreneur knowing no limits. By the time he was 19, he wrote and published the best-selling book, The Million Dollar Mindset: The Life Changing Power Of A Wealthy Mind. After selling over 30 million copies in five months, Sean wrote his second book, 10 Keys To Financial Freedom: School Never Taught You This.

One of the biggest lessons Sean has learned is that you must adopt a strong mindset. Without it, everything will affect you. Establishing a firm foundation and clientele were hard building blocks for Sean. But his mindset helped him break through any barriers. Once you adopt the “millionaire mindset,” you will see opportunity everywhere. “Never give up and take the opportunity when you see it. So many people see their opportunities and let it pass them by. That’s why they are not successful. You have to have the heart to be an entrepreneur,” he says.

Sean never compares himself to the competition. Instead of placing himself in a category to measure up, he does what he knows best. And that’s being authentically Sean Frimpong. Sean’s message is that financial freedom is both your right and within reach. All you have to do is take the steps to achieve it. “I have grown over 1 million TikTok followers and 200k+ Instagram encouraging and teaching them how to INVEST!” he says.

What’s next for Sean? He is always looking for his next big opportunity. He plans to start a car rental business, and share his expertise at live speaking events. You can follow Sean on Instagram @Ayehxncho.