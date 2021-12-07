Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Jason BAXTER, a 46-year-old male.

Jason was last seen in the 100 block of Gibbon Street during the evening hours of Saturday, December 4, 2021. He was believed to be travelling toward the 400 block of Cumberland Street North.

Jason is described as an Indigenous male standing about 5’10” tall with a heavy build. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey joggers, a dark grey plaid jacket, and was carrying a teal duffle bag.

If you have any information that could assist in locating Jason, please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.