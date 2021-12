WASHAHO CREE NATION – WEATHER – Ontario’s furthest north community is about to get really cold.

3:45 PM EST Sunday 05 December 2021

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Extreme cold conditions are expected to begin early Monday morning and possibly lasting into Tuesday.

Very cold temperatures combined with winds up to 30 km/h are expected to create bitterly cold wind chills near minus 45.