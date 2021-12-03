Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting public assistance in locating missing person Ester ANGEES, a 49-Year-Old female.

Ester was last seen in the area of John Street, near High and Algoma Street, just before 8:40 am EST on Tuesday, November 30th. She was believed to be travelling toward the 1200 block of Arthur Street East at that time.

Ester is an Indigenous female standing about 5’5” tall with a small build. She has medium-length black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and camo pattern pants.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.