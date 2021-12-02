Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Avery DESMOULIN, 25 years old.

Avery DESMOULIN was last seen on November 30, 2021 at approximately 3:30 pm in the area of the CLE grounds.

Avery is described as an Indigenous male, 5’7″, 180lbs, with a medium build, medium length curly brown hair, brown eyes and a moustache/goatee. He has a scar above his right eye and a tattoo on his forearm. He was wearing a dark green jacket and tan work boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Avery DESMOULIN is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.