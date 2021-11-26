Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Marissa JACOB, a 32-years-old Indigenous female.

Marissa JACOB was last seen on November 26, 2021 at 9:00 am in the area of Oliver Road.

Marissa JACOB is described as an Indigenous female 5’8” tall, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a navy jacket, black leggings and black boots, carrying a backpack with orange and red flowers.

There is no photo available at this time.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.