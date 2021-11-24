Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Alanis MAWAKEESIC, 25 years old.

Alanis MAWAKEESIC was last seen on November 23, 2021 at approximately noon in the area of the 100 block of Ontario Street.

Alanis is described as an Indigenous female. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 130 poundss, with a thin build, medium complexion, long straight dark brown hair and dark brown eyes. She was wearing an army green jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alanis MAWAKEESIC is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.