Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Ericka FIORITI, 29 years old.

Ericka FIORITI was last seen on November 21, 2021 at approximately 9:00 pm in the area of the 300 block of Dufferin Street.

Ericka is described as a white female, 5’7″, 110 lbs, with a thin build, brown hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos. She has eyeglasses and was wearing a black jacket, orange toque and dark blue boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ericka FIORITI is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.