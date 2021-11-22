Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing person Sabrina BOYCE, a 40-years-old female who was last seen on November 21, at approximately 9:00 am in the 0-100 block of Picton Ave.

Sabrina is an Indigenous female.

She is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has a medium build, shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sabrina BOYCE is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.