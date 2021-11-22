Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Raven CHIKANE, 29 years old.

Raven CHIKANE was last spoken to approximately one week ago.

Raven is described as an Indigenous female, 5’7″, 160 lbs, with a thin build, medium complexion, brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she is wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raven CHIKANE is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

There is no photo available.