Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are seeking public assistance in locating missing person Kristan DEWEY, a 38-year-old female.

Kristan DEWEY was last seen on November 11, 2020.

Kristan is an Indigenous female. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has a thin build, fair complexion, blonde brown hair and brown eyes but may be wearing blue coloured contacts.

She has a small birthmark on her chin, lip and nose piercings, eyebrow piercing scar and wears hoop earrings.

It is unknown what she is wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kristin DEWEY is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com