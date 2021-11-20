Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in efforts of locating missing person Esther Angees, a 49-year-old female.

Esther Angees was last seen on Ontario street on November 19th, 2021.

Esther Angees is an Indigenous female. She is about 5’5″ tall, weighs about 149 pounds.

Ester has a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information which may assist Police in locating Esther Angees is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.