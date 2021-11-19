Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Lesley MOONIAS, a 31-year-old male.

Lesley MOONIAS was last seen on November 17, 2021 at approximately 8:30 am in the area of Pearl Street.

Lesley MOONIAS is an Indigenous male, 6’1″ tall, approximately 240 lbs, brown eyes, thin moustache and short black hair.

The only clothing descriptor at this time is a black jacket and black backpack.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.