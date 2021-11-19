Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Christina STONE, 34.

Christina was last seen in the zero-to-100 block area of Algoma Street North at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

She is described as an Indigenous female standing about 5’6” tall with a medium build. She has brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and a red bandana.

If you have any information that could assist in locating Christina, please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.