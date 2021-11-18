Song: Main Hoon Tum Ho.

when did you decide that you want to become a singer ‘so when I was just 5 years old I used to observe the way of singing of the legends of all times but still was a kid so one day my father asked me to sing in a family gathering so I sang and then when everybody clapped I was jumping out of joy and I decided that I want to sing for everyone in this world and that how I got into the craft of singing

I wrote the song I used to call them poems because I was just 10 years old

Gaurang was just 19 years old when he wrote his first song which he released he decided to open a music Lable, Oberoi Music.

He is raised by a single mother his father expired when he was just 10 years old

he has an elder sister

Mother – Pooja Oberoi is a fashion designer at Lable Saahiba Oberoi

Sister – Saahiba Oberoi is a well-known makeup artist and she is the owner of Lable Saahiba Oberoi

Father – late Sanjay Oberoi

Height – 6.1

Favorite color – white



He was in Ryan international school and was very naughty as a kid

And used to participate in every choir in his school

He gave his first live performance with the Swastik band at the age of 14 in Manali

His first song was mixed mastered and produced by a Bollywood music producer Aman Moroney

And the video was directed by Regan Dadu a well-known director in Punjab

By what he says his second song is coming soon and is a pop song.

