Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 38 year old Katalya Hilton.

Katalya was last seen on November 16th, 2021 at 12:04pm in the area of John St and Memorial Ave.

Katalya is described as being a white female, 5’9″, 190 lbs, with a fair complexion and medium length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black pants and a camo jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Katalya Hilton is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.