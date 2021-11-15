Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Kristie BOUCHARD, a 31-year-old female.

Kristie BOUCHARD was last seen at noon on November 14, 2021 in the area of the 100 block of Ontario Street.

Kristie is an Indigenous female. She is about 5’4″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs, with a medium build, medium complexion, long straight brown hair, dark brown eyes and wears glasses. She was wearing a black winter jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kristie BOUCHARD is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.