Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Deanna MOONIAS, a 24-year-old female.

Deanna MOONIAS was last seen on November 13, 2021 at approximately 2:30 am in the area of West Walsh Street, Thunder Bay.

Deanna MOONIAS is described as an Indigenous female, 5’5” tall, with a medium build. She has long straight brown hair and brown eyes, wearing glasses.

Last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.