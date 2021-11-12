Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Abigail Moonias. Abigail Moonias was last seen on November 11, 2021 at approximately 7 pm at 555 Arthur Street West.

Abigail Moonias is described as an Indigenous female, 5’6″, 140lbs with a thin build, brown eyes and long brown hair. Abigail was last seen wearing a black “CHAMPION” wind breaker jacket and black beanie hat.

Anyone with information which may assist police in locating Abigail Moonias is asked to to call the Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.