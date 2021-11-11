Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Serianne Medicine a 13-year-old female.

Serianne Medicine was last heard from at approximately 9:00 PM on November 10th, 2021 on Dawson Road.

She is 5’1″ tall, 115 pounds with medium build, brown eyes and shoulder length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a red sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information which may assist police in locating Serianne Medicine is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime stoppers 1-800-222-8477, on-line www.p3tips.com.