Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police are asking the public for information to the whereabouts of missing person Kaitlyn Collins.
Kaitlyn Collins, alias KT Coll was last seen last night at 8 pm in the 200 block of Franklin Street.
She is 5’6 and weighs approx 130 lbs. She had blonde hair with bangs. She was last seen a black winter jacket with fox fur lined hood, a Florida Gators grey hoodie, black joggers with white word guess printed all over them. She had on white an light blue Jordan shoes.
Kaitlyn is described as:
– Indigenous
– Fair complexion
– Female
– Blonde hair with bangs
– hazel and blue eyes
– 5’6” tall
– 130 lbs. in weight
– Thin build
If you have information on this missing person, please call Thunder Bay Police at 620-1200 or crime stoppers online at www.p3tips.com