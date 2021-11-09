Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police are asking the public for information to the whereabouts of missing person Kaitlyn Collins.

Kaitlyn Collins, alias KT Coll was last seen last night at 8 pm in the 200 block of Franklin Street.

She is 5’6 and weighs approx 130 lbs. She had blonde hair with bangs. She was last seen a black winter jacket with fox fur lined hood, a Florida Gators grey hoodie, black joggers with white word guess printed all over them. She had on white an light blue Jordan shoes.

Kaitlyn is described as:

– Indigenous

– Fair complexion

– Female

– Blonde hair with bangs

– hazel and blue eyes

– 5’6” tall

– 130 lbs. in weight

– Thin build

If you have information on this missing person, please call Thunder Bay Police at 620-1200 or crime stoppers online at www.p3tips.com