October 8, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics

NetNewsLedger
man behind bars in jail

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that they responded to 10 incidents on Sunday.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/07/2021 to 11/08/2021

Recent incidents
10 arrow_up -3 from yesterday
Violent
4 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
3 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
2 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life

