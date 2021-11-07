Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 38-year-old Katalya HILTON.

Katalya was last seen at approximately 2:00 pm on November 6th, 2021 in the area of Ontario St. Katalya is described as:

-White female

-5’9″

-190 lbs.

-Medium build

-Medium length brown hair

-Brown eyes

-Wears glasses

-Last seen wearing black track pants and a camouflage jacket, black toque with pom pom, black back pack

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Katalya HILTON is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.