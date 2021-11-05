Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Candace MATINET, 31 years old.

Candace MATINET was last seen on November 4, 2021 at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the area of Ontario Street, Thunder Bay.

Candace MATINET is described as an Indigenous female, 5’9” tall, with a medium build. She has brown short wavy hair and brown eyes.

Last seen wearing a sweater with Mickey Mouse on the front, black leggings and brown boots.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.