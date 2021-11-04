Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Sammi-Jean KING, a 35-year-old female.

Sammi-Jean was last seen in the 900 block area of Oliver Road at about 3 pm on Wednesday, November 3.

Sammi-Jean is described as an Indigenous female standing about 5’7” tall with a large build. She has medium-length black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black hoodie with white on the front, black pants and blue boots.

If you have any information that could assist investigators in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.