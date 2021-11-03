Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public support in locating missing person Maigan CHEESEQUAY, a 32-year-old Indigenous female.

Maigan CHEESEQUAY was last seen in the area of the Highway 61 on October 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. and reported to Thunder Bay Police Service on today’s date.

Maigan CHEESEQUAY is 5’2” with a slim build. She has brown eyes, and medium length straight brown hair.

Clothing descriptors are unavailable at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators in locating Sherry, please call police at 684-1200. You can also submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.