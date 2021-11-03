Did you too read the headline twice? A watch that is also a ring!

Hasn’t the technology and innovation taking certainly crazy flings over a few years? Forget about appliances and automobiles, even the fashion world has evolved drastically by uniting hands with technology.

Talking about one such invention, it is the Pikoo Finger Watch. This dyad item is a ring that also shows time. It is an exact blend of classic golden watches shrunk to the size of a finger.

Developed by Minipikoo, the Pikoo Finger Watch was designed to replace the stout former watches and of course to replenish the market trend. With this finger watch, you get to wrap the time around your finger in the form of a snazzy ring, isn’t this cool?

Rings, being the most valuable fraction of the accessory’s segment is fancied by every gender. By turning rings into dapper watches, the Pikoo Finger Watch gives an extraordinary bijouterie to the world.

The ring watch’s band is made of elastic plating of 24K Gold. It is easy to carry and has a universal fit. Regardless of gender, it also harmonizes with every distinct outfit of yours.

Moreover, the Pikoo Finger Watches are the most voguish trend swaying over Hollywood. The majority of your favorite musicians and celebrities have been seen considerable times in this chic ring aka Pikoo Finger Watch.

Designed with modern and urban patterns, this is the most stylish finger watch. Produced with the Japanese movement, the watch is durable and is quintessential of refined technology.

One can add this watch ring to their finger by ordering it from their official website as they have a vast distribution channel spread across varied countries. Wear a Pikoo Finger Watch and let your ring look different from the ordinary.