Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 31-year-old Mikki Flett.

Mikki was last seen at approximately 10:30pm on November 1st, 2021 in the area of John St and Memorial Ave.

Mikki is an Indigenous female, 5’7″, 180 lbs, with a fair complexion, brown eyes, long length black hair, a “daddy’s girl” tattoo on her right forearm and “baby g” on her wrist.

She was last seen wearing a green coat, black pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mikki Flett is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.