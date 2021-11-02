SIOUX LOOKOUT – MISSING – The Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting assistance from the public in locating Eric NOTHING, 36 years old, from Deer Lake, and his 5 year old son, Moses NOTHING.

NOTHING is described as an indigenous male, 5’6″ tall and 200lbs, with short black hair and a moustache. He was believed to be wearing black clothing and a baseball cap. The child is described as 4′ tall, 45lbs, with a shaved head and a scar on the back of his head.

Both were last seen in the area of Meno Ya Win Way and Seventh Avenue in Sioux Lookout, at approximately 12:37pm on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Police are concerned for the well-being of both individuals. Anyone who has information related to the whereabouts of these individuals are asked to contact the OPP at 807-737-2020 or call 1-888-310-1122.