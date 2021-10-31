Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 31-year-old Lorna Blackhawk.

Lorna was last seen in the Ontario Street area on the 31st of October, 2021. Lorna is described as:

-Indigenous female

-5’11”

-180 lbs.

-Medium build

-Straight brown medium length hair

-Dark brown eyes

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lorna Blackhawk is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.