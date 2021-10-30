Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 51-year-old Richard Makahanuik.

Richard last spoke with family on October 11th, 2021 and they are concerned for his welfare.

Richard is described as being a white male, 5’3″, 190 lbs, with a light complexion, blue eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Makahanuik is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.