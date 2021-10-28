Fort Frances – MISSING – Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting assistance in locating a missing person.

The OPP is trying to locate 30-year-old Shelby MCDONALD.

Shelby is described as as 5’1″ thin build, long black hair, wearing a grey / black toque, bright yellow jacket with hood, and blue jeans.

She was last seen in Atikokan at approximately 9:00 PM on October 27th 2021. She is also known to frequent the Fort Frances area.

Members of the public are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 with any information regarding the location of MCDONALD.