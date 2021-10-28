Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public support in locating missing person Sherry MAWAKEESIC, a 48-Year-Old female.

Sherry was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Fort William Road at an unspecified time on Wednesday, October 27.

She is an Indigenous female standing about 5’8” with a medium build. She has brown eyes, and brown hair. Clothing descriptors are unavailable at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators in locating Sherry, please call police at 684-1200. You can also submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.