Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Kathleen Wright, a 48-year-old female.

Kathleen Wright was last seen in the 100 block of Ontario Street on October 26th, 2021 at approximately 11:30 am.

Kathleen is described as a white female, 5’4″, 110 lbs, with a medium build, fair complexion, medium length straight blond hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a rose with Chinese writing on her chest and a tattoo of a heart on her right ankle.

She was last wearing a grey zip-up hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kathleen Wright is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888- 222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com