Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Krystal HARMATIUK, a 35-year-old female.

Family last had contact with Krystal on the evening of Thursday, October 14.

Krystal is white female standing about 5’4” tall with a slim build and brown eyes.

Police advise there are no clothing descriptors are available when she was last seen.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Krystal, please call police at 684-1200. You may also submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.