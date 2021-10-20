Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Christopher Gluchowski, 44years.

Christopher was last seen at about 10:00am in the Hodder Street area. Christopher is known to frequent the Trowbridge Falls area.

He is described as a White male, 6′, 220lbs, heavy build with short blonde hair, a goatee style facial hair and wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a black hat, a red and blue plaid jacket, and black gloves.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.