Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Fatima Al Ali.

Fatima was last seen at approximately 4:00pm on October 15th, 2021 in the area of Churchill Drive West.

Fatima is described as being a female of Syrian decent. She is 5’2″ tall and weighs about 120 poundss, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

She was wearing a blue sweater, black jeans, black and blue shoes and a black back pack.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Fatima Al Ali is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.