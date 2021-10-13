Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Amanda OWEN, a 22-year-old female.

Amanda OWEN was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on October 8, 2021 at approximately 7:00 a.m.

Amanda OWEN is described as female, 5’7” tall, long straight black hair and brown eyes.

Last clothing details are grey jacket, black sweatpants and a black backpack.

No photo is available at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.