Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Anna PERUSSE a 33-year-old female.

Anna PERUSSE was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on October 8, 2021 at approximately 10:00 am.

Anna PERUSSE is 5’6” tall, and has long dark brown curly hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, black hoodie and black leggings.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.