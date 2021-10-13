Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Krystynna MacLaurin a 29-year-old female.

Krystynna was last seen in the area of Cumberland Street on the 5th of October, 2021 .

Krystynna has a medium build. She is 5’9” tall, and has medium brown wavy hair and brown eyes.

Last clothing details are unknown.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.