Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Carl SMITH a 25-year-old male.

Carl SMITH was last seen on October 1st in the area of John St. and Memorial Ave.

Carl SMITH is described as:

-White

-6’0

-180lb

-Thin build

-Long brown hair

-Brown eyes

Smith was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.