25-Year-Old Carl Smith Missing in Thunder Bay

By
NNL Staff
-
247
Carl Smith missing

Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Carl SMITH a 25-year-old male.

Carl SMITH was last seen on October 1st in the area of John St. and Memorial Ave.

Carl SMITH is described as:
-White
-6’0
-180lb
-Thin build
-Long brown hair
-Brown eyes

Smith was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR