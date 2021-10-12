Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Carl SMITH a 25-year-old male.
Carl SMITH was last seen on October 1st in the area of John St. and Memorial Ave.
Carl SMITH is described as:
-White
-6’0
-180lb
-Thin build
-Long brown hair
-Brown eyes
Smith was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans
If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.